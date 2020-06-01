Apple doubles the price for entry-level MacBook Pro RAM upgrade

Apple has doubled the price to upgrade the RAM on the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, as noticed by MacRumors. The upgrade now prices $200 to maneuver from 8GB to 16GB of RAM; beforehand, you may upgrade the RAM for $100.

The price enhance is definitely a price correction, Apple tells The Verge. The price to upgrade RAM from 8GB to 16GB is $200 on different Macs, together with the iMac and MacBook Air, and this variation is supposed to maintain the payment constant. Apple says it should honor the earlier pricing for those that bought the cheaper RAM upgrade earlier than the price change went into impact.

The pricier upgrade could also be a troublesome promote. The entry-level MacBook Pro makes use of older LPDDR3 reminiscence, relatively than the newer LPDDR4X reminiscence utilized in different Macs, like the MacBook Air’s $1,000 base mannequin. You’re now paying extra for RAM that’s already behind the curve.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was refreshed final month. Though the entry-level design stays largely unchanged, it now contains Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which replaces the maligned butterfly keys discovered on earlier MacBook fashions.