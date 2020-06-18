Apple doubles down on controversial decision to reject email app Hey

Apple is standing behind its decision to reject future updates for the iOS app of new email service Hey. In a letter sent to Hey creator Basecamp and obtained by The Verge, Apple outlines the App Store rules it says the Hey app breaks and advises the company to adhere to developer directions if Basecamp wishes to continue updating the software on iOS or release it for the Mac. It also says it declined to publish the Mac version of the app in its App Store, echoing Apple’s earlier admission that it will never have approved an iOS version of the Hey app to start with.

The letter is signed by company’s App Review Board, but Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller made similar comments in a interview with TechCrunch published today. Basecamp has publicly disputed Apple’s decision, saying it shouldn’t be forced to allow users to subscribe to Hey through in-app purchase and hand 30 per cent of its annual $99 subscription fee to Apple as a result. As it stands right now, the present version of Hey enables you to sign in to the app, however, you must obtain a subscription for the company’s service on its internet site first. Hey launches to the public the following month, but happens to be available in a totally free trial mode for invited users.

Apple says the Hey iOS app must include in-purchases

“The HEY Email app is marketed as an email app on the App Store, but when users download your app, it does not work,” the letter reads. Apple cites three App Store policies — Guideline 3.1.1 and Guidelines 3.1.3 (a) and 3.1.3 (b) — that outline the company’s requirements for in-app purchases for most apps, with exceptions only carved out for a subset of “Reader Apps,” like Netflix and other streaming services.

Apple offers one other solution: Basecamp could allow the Hey app to support third-party email providers, thereby giving it a totally free option that will allow the app to function similar to other email clients, a lot of which don’t have a similar enterprize model to Hey and an average of reskin the inbox for existing email providers like Gmail. (Hey charges $99 a year for use of its email service and for access to an @hey.com email address, also it does not support logging in with other providers.)

The primary issue at play, however, is not the particular rules Apple has outlined above, but its history of applying them inconsistently. Prior to this year, Apple has allowed numerous apps with similar business models to Hey to exist in the App Store and not required those apps include in-app purchase options. The company has also famously made exemptions for big rivals, like Amazon and Netflix, which have either disabled the ability to purchase subscriptions or content in their app or have, in some cases, directed users to a browser to do this.

The controversy, which kicked off earlier this week with the formal launch of Hey, has raised crucial questions about Apple’s stewardship of the App Store and if the iPhone maker is exercising an anti-competitive advantage over competing services from third-party developers through its mandated 30 per cent cut and inconsistent application of App Store rules.

Apple is selecting a fight with a high-profile developer amid EU antitrust investigations

The fight comes at precarious time for Apple. The company is approximately to host its annual developer conference next week in a virtual format. It’s also now facing down two antitrust investigations in the European Union launched after Spotify and other firms wedged complaints against Apple over its 30 per cent “Apple tax” and the threats Apple’s App Store processes may pose to competitive markets.

Following some outspoken tweets and interviews from Basecamp co-founder and Chief Technology Officer David Heinemeier Hansson, in which Heinemeier Hansson called Apple “gangsters,” other companies like game developer Epic and Tinder parent company Match Group have already come out in support of Hey.

Wow. I’m literally stunned. Apple just doubled down on their rejection of HEY’s ability to provide bug fixes and new features, unless we submit to their outrageous demand of 15-30% of our revenue. Even worse: We’re told that unless we comply, they’ll TAKE AWAY THE APP. — DHH (@dhh) June 16, 2020

Earlier today, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), the chairman of the House antitrust subcommittee, told The Verge, “Because of the market power that Apple has, it is charging exorbitant rents — highway robbery, basically — bullying people to pay 30 percent or denying access to their market.” He went on to say, “It’s crushing small developers who simply can’t survive with those kinds of payments. If there were real competition in this marketplace, this wouldn’t happen.”

The final paragraph of Apple’s letter acknowledges that Basecamp has offered enterprise apps in the App Store, still another obvious exemption to the present App Store rules barring Hey’s iOS app, that not offer in-app purchases or sign-up options. Apple says it’s done so without taking any money in a manner that sounds ominously like it’s demanding gratitude for a totally free ride. But critically, this indicates Apple is distinguishing Hey as a consumer email app that will not seem to fit the criteria for an in-app purchase exemption, despite proof other apps — including similar email providers like Newton — that have done the same previously.

“We understand that Basecamp has developed a number of apps and many subsequent versions for the App Store for many years, and that the App Store has distributed millions of these apps to iOS users. These apps do not offer in-app purchase — and, consequently, have not contributed any revenue to the App Store over the last eight years,” the letter reads. “We are happy to continue to support you in your app business and offer you the solutions to provide your services for free — so long as you follow and respect the same App Store Review Guidelines and terms that all developers must follow.”

Here’s the letter entirely: