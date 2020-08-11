Apple Daily: The Hong Kong newspaper that pushed the boundary



The Apple Daily paper has actually ended up being a sign for protesters.





It began as a regional Hong Kong tabloid, understood for its in some cases spectacular headings and paparazzi pictures.

But over its 25 years in print, the Apple Daily has actually ended up being something rarer – a newspaper unafraid to be freely important of the Chinese state and a basic bearer for the pro-democracy motion in Hong Kong.

And now, a little over a month given that China enforced a brand-new nationwide security law on Hong Kong, the Apple Daily has actually ended up being a target. Police robbed the paper’s workplaces on Monday and jailed its owner, Jimmy Lai, and 9 others on charges consisting of conspiring with foreign forces.

The raid on the newspaper has actually raised worries of a more comprehensive crackdown on media liberty in Hong Kong – and for the future of among the couple of documents unafraid to press the borders.