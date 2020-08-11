Apple Daily: Hong Kong newspaper defiant after crackdown



Hong Kong’s Apple Daily newspaper has actually pledged to “fight on” after the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a questionable security law enforced by Beijing.

In amazing scenes streamed by the paper on Monday a handcuffed Mr Lai was led through his newsroom as almost 200 policeman robbed the structure.

The pro-democracy activist was amongst 10 individuals jailed on charges consisting of conspiring with foreign forces.

The arrests have actually triggered condemnation of the intensifying crackdown on dissent.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated China had “eviscerated Hong Kong’s freedoms”.

On Tuesday, Apple Daily’s front page revealed a picture of Mr Lai in handcuffs with the heading: “Apple Daily must fight on.”

In some parts of the city Hong Kongers were seen queuing for a copy, as suppliers reported offering out of the popular tabloid established by Mr Lai.