Apple could launch new Intel-powered iMac this week

Apple could be preparing to launch a new iMac thisweek It will be powered by an Intel processor. A redesign is not likely to occur. The newest advancement originates from 2 reports.

The first one recommends that Apple could reveal an Intel- powered iMac as quickly as thisweek Earlier, it was tipped that the business will reveal a new iMac at WWDC 2020, however that didn’t occur. In reality, Apple didn’t reveal any new hardware at its annual conference.

The second rumor declares that new Apple items are all set to be delivered. It originates from Twitter deal with @L0vetodream, which has actually precisely reported information on macOS Big Sur, the new iPhone SE, new iPad Pros, and more in the past.

An unannounced iMac with a 10- core Intel i9 CPU and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU appeared in Geekbench earlier this month, which even more restates on the report that it could be revealed quickly. The business is most likely to launch its new item through a news release as it finished with 2 new MacBook designs just recently.