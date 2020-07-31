Apple confirms rumors of slight delay in iPhone 12 shipments

For some time now we’ve been hearing rumors in regards to a delay this season in the beginning of shipments of the upcoming iPhone 12 family, compared to Apple’s past release timelines. This wouldn’t be anything large, the story goes, but would shift things with a few weeks.

Today all through its earnings call for the next fiscal quarter of 2020 (also called the second calendar quarter), Apple has just about confirmed this. Luca Maestri, the company’s CFO, said that while this past year Apple started selling the newest iPhone generation in late September, in 2020 the organization projects supply will be “available a few weeks later”.

This is actually expected to impact the results of the next quarter, the third calendar quarter, because the new models will completely miss it, not being out ahead of the end of September.

According for some past rumors, the new iPhones could be unveiled in September as usual, but wouldn’t ship until some time in October. Yesterday in its earnings call, Qualcomm also hinted at something similar when it mentioned a “slight delay” of a “flagship phone launch” it’s involved with (by supplying modems to Apple).

