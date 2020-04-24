Apple Confirms New Warning Affecting Almost All iPhone Users

Apple has issued a warning regarding a recent security loophole that is capable of affecting all iPhones-old and new.

Apple has already released its top iPhone for 2020.

As per the reports of security firm ZecOps, the iPhones with iOS 6 version is prone to remote attacks. Apple has confirmed the problem.

As per ZecOps, iOS’s mail app is at risk of being attacked. The attack lets the hacker gain control over the individual’s inbox.

ZecOps further added that hacking can take place without the user’s knowledge. The attacks have been going on for two years now, with the first one being in January 2018, it added.

It was also found that the hacking is easier on the iOS 13 version than the earlier iOS generations.

