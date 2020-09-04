Apple commits to freedom of speech after criticism of China censorship

Apple has for the very first time released a human rights policy that commits to appreciating “freedom of information and expression”, following years of criticism that it bows to needs from Beijing and performs censorship in mainland China, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Apple’s board of directors authorized the policy and silently released it ahead of a due date of September 5 for investors to send movements for next year’s financier conference.

The four-page document, pointed out here for the very first time, attempts to stroll a great line in between maintaining human rights while yielding that Apple is “required to comply with local laws” in authoritarian nations.

The file stated Apple is“committed to respecting the human rights of everyone whose lives we touch — including our employees, suppliers, contractors and customers” Its method is based upon the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

But it does not point out any specific nation, nor does it refer to prominent issues like what to do when China, the world’s biggest smart device market, asks it to restriction apps that assist users avert censorship and security.

The Apple policy simply specifies: “Where nationwide law and global human rights requirements vary, we follow the greater requirement …