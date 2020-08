Apple boss Tim Cook joins the billionaires club – Panorama

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has moved into the billionaire club as the tech firm’s share price continues to soar, BBC News reports.

Apple’s market value has been on the rise following strong results and the upbeat outlook for tech giants.

Mr Cook owns 847,969 shares directly and took home more than $125m (£96m) last year as part of his pay package.

Last week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg saw his personal wealth hit $100bn (£76bn).

Technology companies including Apple, Facebook and Amazon have seen their profits grow during the coronavirus pandemic as more people went online.

Silicon-Valley based Apple is now closing in on the milestone of being the first company to be valued at $2tn. Two years ago it become the first company to be valued at $1tn.

Mr Cook took over from Apple founder Steve Jobs nine years ago. His billionaire status is based on the shares he owns and the compensation he has been paid at Apple, and calculated by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.