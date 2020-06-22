Apple announces Mac mini powered by its own chips for developers

After it confirmed that future Macs will be powered by Apple Silicon, the organization also announced that developers will soon have access to a Developer Transition Kit which will take the shape of a Mac mini.

The mini will run on Apple’s A12Z chip — exactly the same one present in the 2020 iPad Pro — and includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It can come preloaded with a beta versions of macOS Big Sur and Xcode to greatly help developers ready their apps for consumer Macs if they launch starting later in 2010. The DTK also has “a variety of Mac I/O ports.”

Apple demonstrated a Mac running the A12Z processor during the WWDC presentation, plus it seemed to fare well with Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, and the company’s own professional apps like Final Cut Pro X.

Image: Apple

Developers can request the Developer Transition Kit beginning today, with units shipping when this week. The DTK must be came back to Apple at the conclusion of the program, however. Joining the Universal App Quick Start Program costs $500.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the organization expects this Intel to Apple Silicon transition to in-house chips to be completed within two years.