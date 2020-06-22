Apple announces it will switch to its own processors for future Macs

Apple is officially moving to its own silicon chips for a number of its Mac hardware. Calling it a “historic day for the Mac,” Apple CEO Tim Cook detail by detail the transitions to PowerPC, transition to OS X 10, and move to Intel chips before unveiling its plans to use Apple’s own silicon in Macs in the future.

Apple is promising whole new degrees of performance and far less power consumption with its move to in-house processors. Apple is designing its own range of SoC for Macs, with unique features to Mac, but a standard architecture across product lines.

Apple’s move to its own ARM chips comes just as the business unveils macOS Big Sur, which includes a big redesign of macOS and show updates to the Messages and Maps built-in apps.

Recent reports have suggested Apple’s move to ARM has been prompted by Intel’s slowing performance gains. Apple has reportedly been testing ARM-based chips in Macs and found big performance increases over Intel alternatives.

Apple’s transition to ARM follows a similar move by Microsoft to try out Windows on ARM not exactly a decade ago. Microsoft started this work in front of the Windows 8 release in 2012, and also released the Windows RT operating system that has been designed for ARM-based hardware. Microsoft has since transitioned Windows 10 to ARM and caused Qualcomm to integrate a custom SQ1 processor in to its Surface Pro X device.

Developing… we’re adding more to this post, however, you can follow along with our WWDC 2020 live blog to have the news much faster.