Apple and Tesla just announced stock splits. Here’s what this means for your investments

Here’s what you need to know if your shares are being split in two (or three, or four, or five).

A stock split does exactly what it sounds like: One share gets split up into multiple shares, with no change to the total value of investors’ holdings. They are simply are broken down into more individual units.

So, who benefits from a stock split?

Lowering a company’s share price can put its stock within the reach of smaller, individual investors. That’s good for the company’s liquidity and creates more demand for its stock.