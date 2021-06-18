Apple and Google face antitrust probe, Japan weighs state of emergency for Olympics
Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world including Apple and Google facing an antitrust probe, Japan donating 1 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Vietnam, Japan considering a state of emergency for the Olympics, and Germany’s is experiencing a baby boom as birthrates are on the rise.

