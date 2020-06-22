Apple AirPods update brings host of new features to wireless earbuds

Apple has unveiled a new software program update for its AirPods, bringing a host of new features.

It features a “spatial audio” function, which makes use of filters and different know-how to enable the sound to really feel like it’s coming from across the particular person regardless of utilizing solely two headphones, Apple mentioned.

The function makes use of movement sensors within the earphones and the machine to hold the sound static even when an individual’s head or iPad is transferring round, Apple mentioned.

That function will solely be obtainable on the newer AirPods Pro, Apple mentioned.

The new software program additionally contains “automatic switching”, which signifies that the AirPods will join to whichever machine is getting used, quite than their house owners having to manually change between their iPhone and iPad, as an illustration.





That function shall be obtainable on each the Pro and non-Pro model of the AirPods, Apple mentioned.

Apple’s AirPods do not bear working system updates in the identical method because the iPhone. But they do obtain firmware updates, that are pushed to the machine mechanically when they’re charging and linked to one other machine.

The new updates have been unveiled as half of Apple’s WWDC. It is the primary time the corporate has been pressured to maintain the occasion remotely, with a digital and on-line occasion quite than the standard on-stage keynote.

