Apple AirPods Pro Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Apple has come a considerable ways since launching the AirPods in late 2016, quickly taking the lead in the true wireless earphones space. Although the initial AirPods were replaced with a second-generation variant only some months ago, Apple has recently pushed its burgeoning array of true wireless earphones further. The Cupertino-based company has launched the AirPods Pro, its latest and most feature-filled headset yet.

Priced at Rs. 24,900, the AirPods Pro come with a new design, force-touch controls, and a big new feature – active noise cancellation. Are these the most effective true wireless earphones you should buy today? We’ve reviewed this new premium pair of earphones from Apple, and here is what we have to say.

Apple AirPods Pro design and specifications

The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) launched early in the day this year give you a handful of improvements over the original version, except in terms of design; the AirPods still look exactly the same and also have an outer-ear fit. This design has become the polarising reasons for the AirPods – some love it, while some simply do not. Now, with the AirPods Pro, Apple has gone with a more conventional in-canal match rubber ear tips; we found that this made for an even more secure hold as well as improved noise isolation, and also ensured that the active noise cancellation functioned properly.

Apple’s implementation with this in-ear fit is rather unique – the ear guidelines don’t lay on extended stalks, instead fixing directly onto the earpiece grilles of every unit. They are fitted on securely and stayed in place despite looking like they wouldn’t, and three pairs of ear guidelines (small, medium, and large) are within the box for a customisable fit. We loved how comfortable the AirPods Pro were and were able to keep them on for hours at a time.

The AirPods Pro has smaller stems and bigger earpieces than the second Gen AirPods

Like the standard AirPods, the AirPods Pro can be found in a single colour and finish: white, glossy plastic. Love it or hate it, nothing signifies that you’re taking a look at a pair of AirPods quite like this design. The earphones themselves look quite different though, with shorter stems, bulkier earpieces, and larger sensor windows and vents than on the AirPods (2nd Gen). You also now get IPX4 sweat and water resistance with the AirPods Pro.

The stems on each earpiece have force-touch sensors which are accustomed to control playback and call handling. An additional customisable function can be set to either invoke Siri or cycle through active noise cancellation and sound transparency functions. You can set which side controls what function through the Bluetooth settings on an iOS device. It’s possible to have either noise get a grip on or Siri on both sides, or different functions on the left and right.

As before, there is no power button on the AirPods Pro; they think about it automatically when removed from their charging case, and set off when placed back inside. Additionally, taking one earpiece out of your ear pauses music, and also turns off active noise cancellation on the 2nd one whether it’s still being worn, in order to use that as a way to pay attention to your environments or have quick conversations.

Pressing the sensor was easy enough, thanks to a little indentation which lets your finger find the correct spot. Audible cues in the shape of the sound of a physical button, as well as chimes, let you know that the AirPods Pro have registered your input, which we found particularly of good use. It’s disappointing to note that you still can’t adjust volume on the AirPods Pro directly, and will have to do so on the foundation device. You can ask Siri to regulate the volume like before, but we found this to be as clumsy as ever.

The force-touch buttons themselves really are a bit harder to use compared to tap gestures on the AirPods (2nd Gen) as you need to find and firmly press on a very small area of the stalk. We did eventually become accustomed to this, but it’s truly a bit slower than on many other true wireless earphones we’ve used, including the second Gen AirPods.

The microphones are now on mesh strips on the outer areas of each earphone, and they benefit both calls as well as for active noise cancellation. There is an additional inner microphone which listens to the sound as part of your ear, further boosting noise cancellation capabilities. Whether this actually produces better active noise cancellation is something we’ve explored later in this review.

Apart from active noise cancellation, the Apple AirPods Pro also feature Transparency mode, which activates the microphones to fully capture outside sound and relay it to the user’s ears. It’s similar to what we’ve seen on other high end noise cancellation headphones, and is advantageous for instances when you need to listen to what’s going on or want to talk with someone without taking off your earphones. It worked very well for us, offering natural sound that was just like what we’d hear with the earphones off.

Charging the case still requires a Lightning cable

The AirPods Pro uses the exact same H1 chip as the AirPods (2nd Gen), and works over Bluetooth 5 ensuring quick and stable connectivity, hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ commands, and much more. There can also be what Apple calls ‘Adaptive EQ’; this allows the AirPods Pro to set the equaliser in line with the shape of your ear, and seems to also affect sound quality in line with the genre of music or type of sounds being played on the earphones.

Apple AirPods Pro software and features

Previous AirPods didn’t have too much going on when it comes to software integration beyond basic function customisations and the capacity to invoke Siri through gestures or the ‘Hey Siri’ command. With the AirPods Pro, things have changed a little.

You can still customise some functions through the Bluetooth settings on your paired iOS device and invoke Siri either through the force-touch sensor or hands-free, but there is a bit more to the software aswell. Unfortunately though, you cannot customise any functionality on an Android smartphone, and certainly will need an iOS device to get the most effective out of the AirPods Pro.

For one, a paired and connected AirPods Pro headset now shows in the form of a little icon on the volume controls, and you can quickly switch between noise cancellation, transparency, and neither. The same feature isn’t designed for 2nd Generation AirPods, therefore it is a new addition specifically for the Pro headset. The ‘press and hold’ function could be set to regulate either noise cancellation or invoke Siri on your iOS device, and the automatic ear detection and microphone settings can be adjusted.

There is also a ‘Ear Tip Fit Test’, which lets these devices run a test that will help you figure out which tips supply you with the best fit and noise isolation. We were able to get yourself a good match all three sets of tips, even though we personally preferred the large ones in terms of comfort. This will of course vary for different users, therefore it is recommended that you run this test when you first setup your AirPods Pro to find out which couple of tips you prefer best.

The charging case on the AirPods Pro sees one big change – it’s wider and shorter compared to case of the regular AirPods to aspect in the shape of the Pro earpieces. The rest of the design is familiar, with an indicator light on the front, pairing button at the back below the hinge, and Lighting port for charging the case at the end. The case comes with support for Qi wireless charging as standard; there’s no non-wireless option as with the 2nd Gen AirPods.

The cavities inside are shaped to fit the AirPods Pro earpieces perfectly, and have magnets for them to snap into place and charge. Charging the case it self continues to require a Lightning cable which really is a bit disappointing; we’d have preferred the more universal USB Type-C here, considering the fact that Apple now has a couple of products that use this standard for power delivery. Wireless charging isn’t as fast as regular wired charging, but is nice to own if you curently have a decent wireless charger.

Battery life for the AirPods Pro resembles that of the AirPods (2nd Gen) in terms of the amount of hours you receive out of the earphones and case, but it’s worth noting that this has been noise cancellation active on the Pro model. We usually got a little over four hours of continuous listening with your earphones, with noise cancellation switched on and the volume set to around 80 %. The case let us charge the earpieces fully about four . 5 times, for a decent total of around 22-23 hours of battery life per charge cycle.

Apple AirPods Pro performance

Now that we’ve covered the fundamentals, let’s reach what matters probably the most in our report on the AirPods Pro – sound quality and performance. We used the earphones with an Apple iPad mini (2019) (Review), a OnePlus 7T Pro (Review) and a MacBook Air, with all three devices using Apple’s preferred AAC Bluetooth codec.

This allowed us to put the AirPods Pro through a number of use cases, including playing music, watching videos and movies, and making voice and video calls. We also comprehensively tested the active noise cancellation and Transparency modes.

The standard Apple AirPods don’t sound bad, but there has for ages been something missing, largely due to the outer-ear fit. The Apple AirPods Pro finally get things right, fixing a number of the basic problems we had with the AirPods earlier, and we loved how these earphones sounded.

The sound is engaging, immersive, and clean; we couldn’t really pinpoint any issues with the sound quality. The AirPods Pro sounded as good as or better than every single other pair of true wireless earphones we’ve had a chance to review.

The AirPods Pro is just a big step-up from the second Gen AirPods

Regardless of these devices in use, we got consistently capable sound output, with excellent responsiveness across the frequency range. The AirPods Pro were able to comfortably handle every genre of music precisely, with the sonic signature adjusting nearly magically to whatever tracks we played. Listening to rock classic Baba O’Riley by The Who, the earphones provided capable bass while maintaining detail in the mid-range and the highs. We were also particularly impressed with stereo separation and the soundstage; there was audible width and depth in the sound.

Moving to Deadmau5’s Raise Your Weapon with the amount turned up to way above ‘safe’ levels, the AirPods Pro produced an entirely different sonic experience that was perfectly adjusted to the electronic/dubstep genre of the track. The mid-range saw a substantial boost for the initial vocals, followed by some tight bass and sparkling highs if the punchy electronic beats kicked in.

What really impressed us was how quickly the earphones adjusted to the change in tempo and attack midway through the track when it switches to raw dubstep. The AirPods Pro were fast, responsive, and extremely capable, regardless of genre.

While we loved the caliber of the low end, it’s worth noting that the AirPods Pro do not exactly deliver very aggressive sub-bass. We did feel a bit of a dip in the best of lows, but the mid-bass picked up ably and designed for an entertaining, realistic interpretation of the sound. While you’ll demonstrably hear much more detail from the high-end couple of wired earphones or headphones, the AirPods Pro do just about nearly as good a job as is currently possible using Bluetooth for transmission.

A handful of big facets contribute to this significant improvement in sound quality – better noise isolation as a result of the design and in-canal ear tips, and active noise cancellation. The noise isolation, on its own, made only a small impact on over all sound quality and was not quite just like we’ve knowledgeable about the Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite earphones.

However, the style of the ear guidelines and the inner microphones are designed to assist active noise cancellation. With cancellation turned on, the earphones supply the impression of a very good passive seal.

The active noise cancellation isn’t quite what you’d get from a good pair of over-ear headphones, but is extremely effective given the in-ear design. In our experience, lots of ambient sound was cut fully out, including the hum of an air-conditioner, traffic noises, and much more – essentially repetitive sounds with a set wavelength. It even softened voices and sounds like the honking of a car, and certainly made music and vocals much cleaner and much more audible.

The responsiveness and flexibility of the AirPods Pro also made for exemplary sound output when watching videos and on voice calls. Dialogue in videos, TV shows, and movies was crisp, sound clips were clear, and the audio in videos we recorded was natural and realistic. We had zero trouble at all on voice calls, with the AirPods Pro doing a good job on both ends of the phone call even in noisy environments.

Verdict

AirPods have been phenomenally popular since their launch, and have established the company since the leader in the true wireless space. With the AirPods Pro, Apple has an absolute winner on its hands. This new model has everything that it will take to keep carefully the company’s lead in the segment intact. These earphones look and feel good, sound great, and have of good use features that improve the over all experience notably.

The earphones themselves only have a couple of small problems such as the insufficient volume controls, the slower responsiveness of the force-touch sensor, and the continued use of the Lightning standard to charge the case of the AirPods Pro. However, there’s one big problem – the price in India.

At Rs. 24,900, the Apple AirPods Pro is extremely expensive. While it is notably better than the AirPods (2nd Gen) in most ways, it’s hard to assume having to pay the exact same amount as you’d fork out for a class-leading couple of over-ear noise cancelling headphones such as the Sony WH-1000XM3. It’s even more disappointing when you consider the difference in the price of the AirPods in america and India. Even with taxes, the price of the AirPods Pro in the US is around Rs. 5,000 significantly less than in India.

Regardless of whether you’re an Apple user or not, there is no better couple of true wireless earphones you should buy today. If you have the plan for the AirPods Pro, this can be a strong recommendation from us.

Price: Rs. 24,900

Pros

Improved design and fit

Superb sound quality

Very good battery life

Good active noise cancellation and Transparency mode

Cons

Expensive

No volume controls on the earphones

Lightning port for charging

Ratings (out of 5)

Design/ comfort: 4.5

Audio quality: 4.5

Battery life: 4.5

Value for the money: 3

Overall: 4

