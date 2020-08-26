Apple AirPods Pro are back down to $199, their lowest price yet

Newegg is hosting a lot on Apple’s AirPods Pro cordless earbuds. They’re down to $199, which matches the very best price that we have actually seen when prior to in earlyAugust This design generally costs $250, and compared to the cheaper second-generation AirPods, these have much better sound quality and sound cancellation.

This offer will end at the end of the day, however it’s possible that it will offer out prior to then, so get a set if you’re interested.

Image: Corsair

If you’re developing a PC, or you’re looking to upgrade yours with more RAM, you can get 16GB (2 8GB sticks) of Corsair’s Vengeance LPX DDR4 3,000 MHz RAMat Amazon for just $60 Just ensure their speed works with your motherboard. These generally cost around $80, and unless you’re running extensive applications and video games, 16GB of RAM will most likely get you by for a while.

Image: HyperX

You can likewise get a lot on HyperX Fury desktop PC RAM if you’re looking to enhance your PC with 32GB of RAM. A two-pack of 16GB DDR4 sticks clocked at 3,000 MHz costs $138 rather of $173 at Amazon …