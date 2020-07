Price: $116.37

(as of Jul 17,2020 06:38:04 UTC – Details)



This product comes with a non-wireless charging case.

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector