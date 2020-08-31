Apple accidentally approved malware disguised as Flash, new report finds

Apple accidentally approved typical malware disguised as an upgrade for Adobe Flash Player to operate on macOS, according to a new report.

According to security scientist Patrick Wardle, Apple approved an app which contained code utilized by a popular malware calledShlayer Shlayer is a trojan downloader that spreads out through phony applications, bombarding users with an increase of adware. Shlayer is the “most common threat” to Macs, cybersecurity and anti-virus company Kaspersky said in 2019.

Apple revealed the macOS notarizing procedure in 2019

Wardle states this is the very first time he understands of that Apple wrongly notarized malware following the launching of its new notarization procedure. Apple announced the macOS notarizing process in 2019, needing every app to be examined by Apple and signed by a designer prior to it can operate on macOS, even if they’re being dispersed outside the Mac App Store.

After finding the malware, Wardle gotten in touch with Apple and the business disabled the designer account connected with the app and withdrawed its accreditation. The aggressors apparently handled to notarize the malware once again, however Apple told TechCrunch that both the old and new malware had their notarization withdrawed.