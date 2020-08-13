Apple (AAPL) Readies ‘Apple One’ Subscription Bundles to Boost Services

Photographer: Damien Meyer/ AFP through Getty Images Photographer: Damien Meyer/ AFP through Getty Images



AppleInc is preparing a series of bundles that will let clients subscribe to numerous of the business’s digital services at a lower regular monthly cost, according to individuals with understanding of the effort.

The bundles, called “Apple One” inside the Cupertino, California- based innovation giant, are prepared to launch as early as October together with the

next iPhone line, individuals stated. The bundles are created to motivate clients to subscribe to more Apple services, which will produce more repeating earnings.

There will be various tiers, according to individuals, who asked not to be determined going over personal strategies. A standard bundle will consist of Apple Music and Apple TELEVISION+, while a more pricey variation will have those 2 services and the Apple Arcade video gaming service. The next tier will include Apple News+, followed by a costlier package with additional iCloud storage for files and pictures.

Apple’s strategies, and the structure of the bundles, might alter. But the objective is to deal groups of services at lower costs than would be charged if customers subscribed to …