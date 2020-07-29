Appeals court ‘turns down complaint’ against dropping Mikayel Minasyan’s arrest   – Armenian News

The Criminal Court of Appeal has actually turned down a just recently submitted grievance against the judgment to drop the arrest of Mikayel Minasyan, Armenia’s previous ambassador to the Vatican City.

A member of Minasyan’s defense group, Mihran Poghosyan, required to Facebook earlier today to report the news.

“We have consistently had the event to state that the movement to arrest Mikayel Minasyan – the 2nd movement in essence – is prohibited and unproven. And the reality was almost verified today by the Criminal Court ofAppeal Obviously, however, the political authorities can not endure this circumstance long and they will undoubtedly submit a brand-new – currently the 3rd movement – to arrest MikayelMinasyan That will be continued by a news release and video footages with a ‘extensive and impartial protection’ by the Public Television and Azatutytun [the Armenian service of RFE/RL] on ‘yet another outrageous and turbulent discovery’,” reads his public post.