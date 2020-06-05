Appeals court blocks order that would have expanded vote-by-mail amid pandemic in Texas

Texas’ election code defines “disability” as “a sickness or physical condition that prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place on election day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring the voter’s health.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton , a Republican who has argued that the expanded software of “disability” might result in voter fraud, applauded Thursday’s unanimous ruling.

“Allowing universal mail-in ballots, which are particularly vulnerable to fraud, would only lead to greater election fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters. The unanimous Fifth Circuit ruling puts a stop to this blatant violation of Texas law,” he mentioned.

In each 2016 and 2018, roughly 25% of US voters forged ballots by mail, which incorporates the handful of states that conduct elections completely by mail and conventional absentee ballots.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures , absentee or mailed ballots in a number of methods “are as secure or more secure than traditional methods of voting.”

This is one other in a sequence of victories for Paxton, who final month was granted a temporary stay in the case. The Texas Supreme Court last week additionally dominated in opposition to expanded vote-by-mail entry in a separate however comparable state case.

The Texas Democratic Party, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, blasted Thursday’s ruling, saying individuals should not have to decide on between their well being and their proper to vote.

“Voters who are rightfully worried about the safety of in-person voting should have the option to vote by mail. The Constitution prohibits divvying up our rights by our age, gender, or race — and the Fifth Circuit decision of today would allow voters of a certain age different voting rights than the rest of us,” celebration Chair Gilberto Hinojosa mentioned in an announcement.

Hinojosa famous that the case would possibly want “direction from the United States Supreme Court.”

Democrats have largely pushed for added entry to mail-in voting as Americans are more and more nervous about going to the polls in individual in the course of the pandemic and states that held in-person primaries in the course of the preliminary weeks of the outbreak noticed drastically lowered voter turnout. Republicans, nonetheless, together with President Donald Trump , have resisted these calls, citing fears over voter fraud.