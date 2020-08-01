Appeal for missing teenager, 16, who vanished almost a month ago and hasn’t been seen since 

Police have actually made a desperate attract anybody with info about a 16- year-old lady who vanished almost a monthago

Lyla Farage was last seen in the residential area of Keilor Park, 15 km north-west of Melbourne, simply after midnight on July 9.

Victoria Police launched an image of Ms Farage in the hopes somebody identifies her and can offer info concerning her existing location.

Lyla Farage (envisioned) was last seen in the residential area of Keilor Park, 15 km north-west of Melbourne, simply after midnight on July 9

Ms Farage is referred to as 160 cm high with a slim construct and dark brown hair.

She has blonde hair in the image launched by cops.

The teenager was last seen using a blue hooded coat, black track trousers and pink slippers.

Ms Farage is understood to regular the Preston, Glenroy and Leopold locations.

Police prompted anybody with info about Ms Farage’s disappearance or existing place to contact Keilor Downs PoliceStation