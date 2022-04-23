The situation is hot.

How terrible and destructive!

Unexplained situation.

When the leadership of the homeland has lost the most common authority and common sense common

When the “Civil Contract” party, which enjoys a majority in parliament, opens with openness and perfected inexperience, it does as much pro-Turkish and anti-Armenian work as Ankara and Baku’s lopping machine…

When the destructive work planned and planned under the name of building a future (not bright, but dark) continues…

After enduring 44 days on the military ground (at the same time stealing) and suffering a heavy defeat, for more than a year and a half we have been retreating and consistently crushing on the diplomatic ground, staying completely away from the world of protocol.

When the round table of Armenian-Turkish relations is created without any condition, without simple logic, by constantly bowing our heads and giving way…

When the very notions of the Armenian Genocide, the Great Genocide, the Catastrophe become taboo…

In the face of all this backdrop, the April 24 commemoration may be marginal.

This is confirmed by the National Assembly, the successor of the majority of “My (place) step” members, through the mouths of the CP members and according to their whims.

Apparently, we no longer want to remember or demand. We have forgotten the sign of the centenary of the Armenian Genocide.

We live in an “era” when the notion of the Genocide has even begun to distort the world, with Rafael Lemkin’s affirmations in the World Glossary, which were based on lengthy and exhaustive studies, and where the Armenian Genocide was recorded. an outrageous precedent.

