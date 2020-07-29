Apparently Konami makes desktop gaming PCs now?

Konami, the Japanese business that’s best understood in the West for establishing the Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania franchises, has actually apparently entered the gaming PC service. Japanese outlet PC Watch reports that its lineup of Arespear gaming PCs is open for preorder now beginning at 184,800 yen (around $1,760), and they are supposedly due to deliver inSeptember

.

I can’t state I’m a fan of the style of thesePCs Their round cases appear like somebody triggered a little bomb within a Mac Pro, and they’re likewise powered by 9th Gen Intel processors. Otherwise, their specifications appear good enough for a series of pre-build makers.

The entry-level 184,800 yen (around $1,760) C300 gets you an Intel i5-9400 F CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. Step approximately the 316,800 yen (around $3,017) C700, and you get a water-cooled Intel i7-9700 with an Nvidia RTX 2070 Super and 16 GB of RAM, and an additional 1TB of disk drive area. Finally, there’s the 338,800 yen (around $3,227) C700 Plus, which has the exact same specifications as the C700 however has a transparent side panel and RGB lighting.

It must come as not a surprise that Konami is continuing to do things besides establishing huge brand-new entries in its marquee franchises offered its current history. Five years back, the CEO of Konami Digital Entertainment stated that the business was shifting its attention away from AAA console games in favor of mobile, and a year later on, the business was slammed for remastering choose cutscenes from among the best video games ever made, Metal Gear Solid 3, just to utilize them to promote a pachinko maker. Yes, I’m still bitter.

Since the business appears figured out to produce anything that isn’t a brand-new Metal Gear Solid or Silent Hill video game, making gaming PCs makes about as much sense as anything– particularly considering that, as PCGamer reports, PC gaming has actually grown significantly popular in Japan recently.

There’s no word on whether Konami prepares to bring its gaming PCs to markets beyond Japan.