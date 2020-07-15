Apparent Coordinated Twitter Attack Targets Binance, CZ, Gemini, and More

A tweet from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, suggests that shady activity is happening over on Binance’s Twitter account.

“Do not click on this link,” CZ tweeted on July 15 from his personal media page, providing a link to recent post from Binance’s breached twitter account, warning the public.

“Please report the @Binance account immediately,” CZ added.

Binance’s account tweeted an odd post

As linked by CZ, Binance’s account posted about an odd partnership and giveaway. Massive giveaways hold as a tell-tale sign of foul play.

“We have partnered with CryptoForHealth and are giving back 5,000 BTC to the community,” Binance tweeted from its main Twitter account on July 15, spurring suspicion.

Cointelegraph reached out to Binance for further details on the situation. Updates will follow, pending a response.