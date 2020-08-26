App Store netted $22.2bn in gaming revenue in H1 2020

According to the latest data from SensorTower and Statista, Apple managed a record $22.2billion in revenue from gaming apps in the App Store during the first half of 2020. That represents a nearly 23% year over year growth, which managed $18.1 bn in gaming income for H1 2019. The April – June period alone saw Apple earn a whopping $11.6 bn while Google’s Play Store managed $7.7bn during the same time.

As a whole Apple racked in 52% more revenue from mobile gaming in H1 2020 compared to Google which amassed a combined $14.6 bn. One area where Google managed to outpace Apple is the total mobile game downloads category with 22.8 bn installs in H1 2020 compared to 5.7bn on the App Store.

These numbers showcase the increased user engagement during the pandemic. According to data from SensorTower, PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings were the two top-grossing games during the first half of 2020 with both games earning over $1billion in revenue for the period. Monster Strike rounded out the podium with an estimated $632 million in revenue.

Via