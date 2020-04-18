Apollo 13: The silence in the blackout from those who were there

As the Apollo 13 team came back the Earth’s environment there was a blackout duration where they could not connect with goal control.

The blackout duration was expected to last 3 mins, however it lasted 90 secs much longer, leaving those at goal control uninformed if the team were mosting likely to make it home securely.

Fifty years on, listen to the tale from those who endured it at goal control, in addition to Commander Jim Lovell and also his spouse Marilyn.

Video reporter: Stephanie Constantine