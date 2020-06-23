Apex Legends to Launch on Mobiles This Year: EA CEO Reveals

Apex Legends will undoubtedly be making its way to mobile by the end of the year. A video of a conference call showing EA CEO Andrew Wilson talking about mobile gaming has been leaked on Twitter by an Apex Legends leaks channel. In the video, Wilson reveals that the company is planning to soft launch Apex Legends — which can be currently on PC and consoles — on mobile by the conclusion of this year. This could be the first battle royale game that EA has launched on mobile.

Back in May of last year, Electronic Arts (EA) had announced its plans to bring Apex Legends to mobile with no timeline. Now, according to the video shared by @ApexLatest on Twitter, CEO of Electronic Arts, Andrew Wilson, in a conference call, shared some information regarding the mobile version of the battle royale game. Wilson stated that the organization plans on a soft launch for Apex Legends mobile by the end of the year. A soft launch means the overall game will be released to a tiny audience or market that may allow the company to assess the response and status of the game, helping it to improve the game before releasing it the masses.

Wilson spoke about mobile gaming and plans of bringing several other games to the mobile platform. These games are in various stages of development. Apex Legends (Review) in particular, stood out because it will be EA’s first mobile battle royale game, building on its success on PC and console, and entering an industry that, as of this moment, is dominated by PUBG Mobile.

Apex Legends released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February a year ago as a free of charge to play battle royale game. At the time, it rose in popularity due to its new mechanics like the ‘ping’ system which was later adopted by other battle royale games aswell, and the power to respawn teammates despite they have been killed. It also brought an array of characters or ‘Legends’ that have their particular abilities aswell.

As of now, EA has not officially shared any information about the mobile version of Apex Legends. And, since this is a soft launch of the game, it’s possible that it’s not going to reach most users until next year.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button below.