Apex Legends Cross-Play, on Nintendo Switch, Steam in Autumn 2020

Apex Legends fans, we got every thing we wanted. At EA Play Live 2020, Respawn Entertainment announced that its free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends will launch on Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC in autumn 2020. And in addition to this, players on those two platforms can join everyone on Origin for PC, the PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Yes, Apex Legends gets support for cross-platform play, also in autumn 2020.

Respawn Entertainment game director Chad Grenier made the anticipated announcements during the online-only EA Play Live 2020. Grenier devoted most of his time to discussing the success of Apex Legends season 4 and how it had been their biggest to date, and the encouraging signs with Apex Legends season 5. Grenier also unveiled a brand new limited-time event called “Lost Treasures”, which will be available June 23 across all platforms.

As of October last year, Apex Legends had 70 million players world wide, making it one of the greatest games across all genres. In December, Apex Legends won “best multiplayer game” at The Game Awards 2019. At EA Play Live 2020, Grenier did not give us an update on that 70-million figure, but given his claim about Apex Legends season 4, that figure is expected to have cultivated.

That success hasn’t come without any its criticisms. In August this past year, Respawn attracted massive controversy with the introduction of the limited-time event called “Iron Crown”. Most items could only be acquired through loot boxes — a model that made EA infamous with Star Wars: Battlefront II — and the most coveted item needed you to have 24 other items. Its effective price? $170 (about Rs. 13,000). That brought a wave of backlash, and Respawn sooner or later apologised.

Apex Legends has gone out in autumn 2020 on Switch and Steam. Cross-play will also arrive in autumn 2020.