Apex Legends coming to mobile this year

During an investor’s call, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson said that the publishing company is looking to release the wildly popular battle royale game Apex Legends for mobile aswell. Since the overall game is already readily available for Xbox, PC and PlayStation it’s only natural for EA to try to capitalize on the growing mobile gaming segment.

Earlier this year, EA said that Respawn Entertainment – the studio behind Apex Legends – is focusing on a Nintendo Switch port so an Android and iOS game would make the availability complete.

With the success Fortnite for mobile and PUBG Mobile are seeing, it was seemingly a matter of time for EA to follow. It’s still good to know we won’t need to wait too long to see the result.

