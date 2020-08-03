APEKX Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case IPX7 Waterproof TWS Stereo Sound Earphones Built-in Mic in-Ear Headsets Deep Bass for Sport Running Pink



HI-FI Sound Quality

True wireless earbuds with fast Bluetooth V5.0 transmission technology brings you a high-quality sound effect as wired headphones.

Built-in microphones support phone calls and voice assistant alone or in combination, you can enjoy fantastic music with your friends while walking, meeting, reading.

IPX7 Waterproof

IPX7 Waterproof technology makes it ideal for outdoor activities and casual sports. The standard ensures dripping sweat or moisture won’t enter into the earpiece.

Whatever your sport, these sports earphones keep up with your pace. Perfect for jogging, running, yoga and skiing. (not for swimming)

Stay Firmly

Ergonomic design with flexible ear hooks and silicone earbuds ensure your headphones stay snug fatigue-free and tangle-free for prolonged enjoyment.

Doing sports with over-ear ear hooks, no need to worry if the earphones would fall from your ear. Listen to music freely with the earbuds.

Fast Pairing

Remove stickers from earbuds, put earbuds back into the charging case for seconds and then take them out. They will auto power on and go to pairing status, then just search it on the phone and pairing.

In a matter of seconds, you are in your euphonic music world.

Enjoy music a whole day

Built-in 50mAh battery, allows you to enjoy 4-5 hours music or quality talk time on the go.

With the portable charging case, able to hold an additional 4-5 full charges for your earbuds to give you up to 18 hours of playback. You will get around 22 hours of play time in total.

Interchangeable Earhooks

Extremely soft ear hooks provide a secure fit in the ear during your workout.

You can choose other over-ear ear hooks if you like. Gain different visual experience when you are using. You can clean the other one while you are using one pair of them.

【LASTING LONG PLAY/TALK TIME】Premium quality lithium accumulator, portable charging case, both of these allow you enjoy the music on-the-go for 22 hours.

【WONDERFUL MUSIC QUALITY】Bluetooth 5.0 makeS the transmission stably and build-in high-quality noise-canceling mic makes talking and listening simply. You can immerse the stereo during exercising.

【AUTO CHARGING】Magnetic Charging case， Easy to put earbuds back. Put both earbuds back into the charging case, earbuds will power off and charge automatically that you don’t need to worry about forgetting charging for headphones.

【Friendly Customer Service】With 1 Year Warranty, 30 days no-questions-asked return policy and lifetime support from our friendly customer service. Choose the APEKX wireless in ear headphones worry free today.