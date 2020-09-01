APEKX Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case IPX7 Waterproof TWS Stereo Sound Earphones Built-in Mic in-Ear Headsets Deep Bass for Sport Running Black



Hi-Fi Stereo Sound Quality

True wireless earbuds with advanced Bluetooth V5.0 transmission technology brings you the equal high quality sound effect of a cord headphone.

Built-in microphones support phone calls and voice assistant alone or in combination, you can enjoy fantastic music with your friends while walking, exercising, reading.

IPX7 Fully Waterproof

IPX7 Waterproof technology makes it ideal for outdoor activities and casual sports. The standard ensures dripping sweat or moisture won’t enter into the earpiece.

No matter what sport you do, these sports earphones keep up with your pace. Perfect for jogging, running, yoga and skiing(not for swim or dive)

Secure Fit and Comfortable

Ergonomic design with flexible ear hooks and silicone ear caps ensure your headphones stay snug fatigue free and tangle free for prolonged enjoyment.

Doing exercise with over-ear earhooks, no need to worry if the earphones would fall from your ear. Listen to music freely with the earbuds.

Super Easy Pairing

Remove stickers from earbuds, put earbuds back into the charging case for seconds and then take them out. They will auto power on and pair to the device (as long as your earbuds have paired to the device before)

Please search and select “BE1032” on the Blue tooth menu during the first pairing. In a matter of seconds, you are in your euphonic music world.

Enjoy Music the Whole Day

Built in 60mAh battery allows you enjoy 4-5 hours music or quality talk time on the go.

The portable charging case hold an additional 4-5 times full charges for your earbuds to give you up to 18 hours of playback. You will get around 22 hours of playback time in total.

Interchangeable Earhooks

Made of silicone, the ear hooks provide a secure fit in the ear during your workout.

You can choose green over-ear ear hooks if you like. Gain different visual experience when you are using. Don’t need to worry about what to do if a pair of ear hooks are lost.

BE1032

Bluetooth Standard

V5.0

V5.0

V5.0

V4.1

Waterproof Level

IPX7

IPX7

IPX4

IPX5

Charging Box Battery Capacity

650 mAh

800 mAh

500 mAh

Talk/Playing Time

4-5H

4-5H

4-5H

7-9H

Magnetic Function

✓

✓

✓

【LASTING LONG PLAY/TALK TIME】Premium quality lithium accumulator, portable charging case, both of them allow you enjoy the music on-the-go for 22 hours.

【WONDERFUL MUSIC QUALITY】Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes the transmission stably and build-in high-quality noise-canceling mic makes talking and listening simply. You can immerse the stereo during exercising.

【AUTO CHARGING】Magnetic Charging case, easy to store earbuds. Put both earbuds back into the charging case, earbuds will power off and charge automatically that you don’t need to worry about forgetting charging for them.

【Friendly Customer Service】With 1 Year Warranty, 30 days no-questions-asked return policy and lifetime support from our friendly customer service. Choose the APEKX wireless in ear headphones worry free today.