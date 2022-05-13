Significant inflation was registered in the real estate market of Armenia. Apartment prices have risen in all administrative districts of Yerevan. In Kentron administrative district, the price per square meter increased from 690,550 drams to 715,600 drams or $ 1,555, that is, the price of one square meter of an apartment in the small center increased by 25,050 drams. By the way, the prices of apartments in the Center have risen since 2021. The prices of parallel apartments also increased in other administrative districts, especially in Nor-Nork, Malatia-Sebastia, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative districts.

According to experts, the reason is the new buildings being built in the mentioned districts.

Full article in today’s issue of “Zhoghovurd” daily.