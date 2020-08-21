Apart from antibodies, Armenian researchers to look into COVID-19 impact on nervous system – Armenian News

Over 130 Armenians, who recuperated from the unique coronavirus, have actually currently offered, given that August 7 to take part in the COVID-19 antibody research studies performed by the Yerevan State Medical University, ARMENPRESS reports, mentioning Konstantin Yenkoyan, the vice rector for clinical affairs.

The very first outcomes are due by late August, Yenkoyan stated.

The research study will cover a duration in between 6 and 12 months.

“When the virus enters into a person’s body, it causes an immune response. The antibodies begin developing within several days. At the final phase of the disease, the immunity IgG develops. Our objective is to find out how long it stays in the system,” Yenkoyan included.