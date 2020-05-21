Aoun calls for halting Israel’s violations of Lebanese sovereignty – Middle East Monitor

Lebanese President Michel Aoun contacted the UN to quit the continual Israeli air and also sea violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

During a conference with the Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon ( UNIFIL), Major General Stefano Del Col, today, Aoun applauded the UNIFIL initiatives to execute UN Resolution 1701, emphasizing Beirut’s dedication to it and also the relevance of control with the Lebanese military to fix the troubles that take place once in a while in between UNIFIL devices and also the locals of the communities and also towns where the worldwide pressure is released.

For his component, Major General Del Cole informed Aoun on the safety circumstance in the area of worldwide procedures in the south and also the procedures absorbed control with the Lebanese military to preserve security in the area.

He described the current considerations in the UN Security Council on the future of UNIFIL and also the jobs delegated to it, in addition to the job of the tripartite board, made up of reps on part of Lebanon, the United Nations and also the Israeli military, which satisfies regularly at UNIFIL head office to attend to safety advancements.

