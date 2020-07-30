AOSTIRMOTOR Electric Mountain Bike 26″ 4.0 inch Fat Tire Ebike, 48V 11.6AH Removable Lithium Battery, 750W Motor,Fat Tire Electric Bike,Electric Bicycle for Adults (Black)

Price: $1,329.00
(as of Jul 30,2020 12:07:21 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Professional Seller
AOSTIRMOTOR is committed to the development, production and sales of electric bikes.
Through dynamic and efficient R&D and management teams, we adopt professional manufacturing processes and strict production process control to ensure the superior performance and originality of our products.
Professional Seller
SW-U-LCD Display
There’s a USB port under the meter for charging your phone while traveling.
26*4.0 fat tire
Riding on the snow? Going to the beach for a vacation?
We adopt anti-slip wear resistant tire, strong motor and large capacity lithium battery make your journey easier!
Comfort shock absorption
We adopt Al alloy suspension fork, suitable for complex terrain such as production area, reducing bumps and giving you a comfortable experience
750W motor & 48V 11.6AH battery
1.750W motor with Strong driving force and long endurance
2.Removable 48V 11.6AH Lithium Battery
3.Max speed: 25mph
4.Range Distance: 31-43.5 miles
Upgrade model
We have upgraded the load capacity of the e-bike.
Now the bike is suitable for people 5’4 – 6’5 in height and weighing less than 300 LBS.
Package Including
Electric Bike x 1
Battery Charger x 1
Tool kit x 1
User’s Manual x 1
Configuration
Motor: Brushless 750W motor
Battery: 48V 11.6Ah lithium battery
Frame: 6061 aluminum alloy
Brakes: F/R disc brake
Tires: 26 x 4 inch
Display: SW-U-LCD display
Fork: Al alloy suspension fork
Derailleur: SHIMANO Outer 7 speed Light:With front light, rear light
Package Size: 64*12.5*32.3 inch
Max Distance: 31-43.5 mile
Max Speed: 25 mph
Charging Time: 4-6 hours
Weight: 79 / 90 LBS (N.W/G.W)
【♥♥♥750W Motor and Removable lithium battery】Our Fat Tire Electric Bike with 750W motor , Strong driving force, Long Endurance and Removable 48V 11.6ah Lithium Battery supports 25 mph speed, charging time 4-6 hours.
【♥♥♥Easy to Assemble and High Quality】90% Pre-assembled. You can charge your phone by SW-LCD display. Our Fat Tire Ebike using light and strong aluminum alloy frame. It’s equipped with front light, rear reflector, F/R disc brake, SHIMANO Outer 7 speed.
【♥♥♥Adapt to Complex Topography】Our Electric Mountain Bike using 26*4 inch fat tires, providing great traction, you’ll have no problem cruising over beach, snow, gravel, rain, dirt, sand even ice and enjoying the ultimate electric biking adventure.
【♥♥♥Three Working Modes】Our Fat Tire Ebike has 3 working modes, Ebike, Pedal Assisted & Normal Pedalled.
【♥♥♥Guaranteed for 365 Days】Add to Cart！You deserve it！For any reason, if you are unsatisfied with our Electric Mountain Bicycle, just contact us, we will provide you with high-quality after-sales service.