AOMAIS Sport II Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speakers 20W Bass Sound, 15H Playtime, Waterproof IPX7, Stereo Pairing, Durable Design Backyard, Outdoors, Travel, Pool, Home Party Orange

Creates High Quality of Your Life

With more than 20 years of manufacturing experience on bluetooth speakers. AOMAIS ‘s mission is to deliver the highest quality bluetooth speakers to our beloved customer. And We strive for continuous improvements on bluetooth speakers that go beyond expectations.

Customer Uppermost

Technical Support

AOMAIS SPORT II

This compact but mighty 20W bluetooth speaker delivers clear, rich, room fuilling sound like you’ve never enjoy before.

And IPX7 waterproof rating, making music easy both indoors and outdoors.

Aomais Sport II , Clearer , Louder , Stronger.

Choose AOMAIS SPORT II, Let music never stop.

20W Audio Output

Powerful Clarity Sound

IPX7 Waterproof

15 Hours Playtime

Stereo Pairing Function

Portable and Compact

Bluetooth speakers 4.0

Durable Drop Resistant Design

Superior Sound

Dual full-range drivers, experience 20W full-bodied stereo sound with enhanced bass and powerful volume. Less than 1% total harmonic distortion ensures enhanced clarity and fidelity.

Stable Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth V4.0 provides stable connection range up to 100ft, with your Bluetooth enabled devices, Sport II for skip-free music and Built -in microphone for hands-free calling.

Water Resistant with IPX7

Certified with an IPX7 waterproof rating, AOMAIS SPORT II is ready to go with you on any extreme water-related adventures. IPX7 enables this device to be fully functioning even if it is submerged in water up to one meter deep for 30 minutes.

Aomais Sport II Sling Cover

AOMAIS Sling Cover is sold individually, Please search the ASIN : B01HRN5POS for the product. Choose Aomais Sport II , Take it anywhere you go.

Connect Effortlessly with Alexa

AOMIAS SPORT II works very great with Amazon Echo Dot. it will amplify everything from Alexa. In addition, Included 3.5 mm aux input cable helps your connect effortlessly with non-Bluetooth devices.

Tough and Durable Design

AOMIAS SPORT II is made to be one of the toughest Bluetooth speakers. Its resiliency enables even a car to go over it without any damage in sight. Perfect for take to the next big adventure.

Sound Driver

20W

20W(2PCS)

20W

25W

30W

30W

Playtime

15 Hours

24 Hours

30 Hours

12 Hours

30 Hours

10 Hours

Waterproof

IPX7

IPX5

IPX7

IPX7

IPX7

N

Use Case

Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom / Beaches

Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom / Beaches

Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom / Beaches

Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom / BBQ / Beaches

Beaches/Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom

Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom /Romantic moments/Yoga

Features

IPX7 Waterproof / Stereo Pairing / Built-in Mic / Tough and Durable Design /Bluetooth Version V4.0

IPX5 Waterproof / Stereo Pairing / Built-in Mic / Tough and Durable Design /Battery indicator light/Bluetooth Version V4.2

IPX7 Waterproof / Stereo Pairing / Built-in Mic / Tough and Durable Design /Battery indicator light/5000mAh rechargeable battery/Bluetooth Version V4.2

LED Light / IPX7 Waterproof/Booming Sound/ TWS Function / Emergency / 5000mAh rechargeable battery / Bluetooth Version V4.2

IPX7 Waterproof/Booming Sound/ TWS Function / Emergency supply power bank / 8800mAh rechargeable battery / Bluetooth Version V4.2

Stereo Pairing / Built-in Mic / Tough and Durable Design/ Bamboo Wood Made / 3 EQ Modes / 5000mAh rechargeable battery / Power Bank / Bluetooth Version V4.2

Size

9.3 x 2.4 x 4.6 inches

5.5*5.4*2.7 inches

9.4 x 2.4 x 4.7 inches

11 x 3.9 x 7.2 inches

13.5 x 7.5 x 3.8 inches

11.93 x 3.74 x 2.99 inches

Weight

1.36 lb

1.5 lb

1.65 lb

2.7 lb

4.7 lb

3.07 lb

20W powerful sound stereo pairing function crystal clear balanced bass connect two AOMAIS Sport II Bluetooth speakers together to enjoy 40 watts surround sound perfect for home pool shower beach

Rugged and durable design featuring a smooth rubber exterior protects the speaker from impact aomai’s Sport II is the toughest Bluetooth speakers even car ran over it without damage Perfect for traveling camping boating kayaking outdoor adventure

Rechargeable battery built-in high capacity rechargeable Li-battery Answer phone calls with hands Available function Bluetooth V4 0 Connect cell phones echo dot tablets play audio from laptops PCs MP3 player via aux line-in

What you get AOMAIS Sport II Bluetooth speaker USB cable AUX cable quick Start guide (Note each AOMAIS Sport II is sold individually can not stereo pairing with different AOMAIS mode)