AOMAIS Real Sound Bluetooth Speakers 2-Pack True Wireless Stereo 20W Speakers Dual Pairing 24H Playtime IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth 4.2 Wireless Speakers for Home, Travel Black

Creates High Quality of Your Life

With more than 20 years of manufacturing experience on bluetooth speakers. AOMAIS ‘s mission is to deliver the highest quality bluetooth speakers to our beloved customer. And We strive for continuous improvements on bluetooth speakers that go beyond expectations.

Customer Uppermost

Technical Support

AOMAIS Real Sound

This compact but powerful 20W bluetooth speaker delivers clear, rich, room fuilling sound like you’ve never enjoy before.

And IPX5 waterproof rating, making music easy both indoors and outdoors.

Aomais Real Sound , Clearer , Louder , Stronger.

Choose AOMAIS Real Sound, Enjoy 360°immersive soundscape

20W Audio Output

24 Hours Playtime

Stereo Pairing Function

IPX5 Waterproof

Bluetooth speakers 4.2

Portable and Compact

Durable Drop Resistant Design

Excellent Sound Quality

Aomais Real Sound is adopted with a large-diameter dual-speaker and 2.0 dual-channel stereo cavity structure, equipped with a vibrating membrane to enhance your bass experience.

Long-time Play

It is adopted with high-efficiency lithium-ion battery, with capacity up to 2500mAH, ensure you up to 24h continuous listening

Hands-free Calling

It helps to release your hands by using the built-in microphone when connecting to Bluetooth,easily realizing hands-free calling.

Bluetooth Configuration

It is adopted with the EDR technology to improve the Bluetooth data transmission rate, which reaches 2.1 Mbps, and reduces the power loss, so to ensures faster and more stable Bluetooth transmission, and saves more power.

Compact and Portable

Portable and exquisite design, easy to be put into the bag, suitable for using in your outdoor hiking, traveling, camping. in addition, Three colors are available for your choices: black, blue, and gray.

Ipx5 Waterproof Level

Splash/dust-proof，it no longer needs to worry about rain or splashing water. You can enjoy the pleasure of the speaker when you are at the pool, beach or in the rain.

Driver

20W

10W

10W

30W

20W

Playtime

15 Hours

10 Hours

24 Hours

30 Hours

30 Hours

Waterproof

IPX7

IPX4

IPX5

IPX7

IPX7

Bluetooth Range

100ft/30m

99ft/30m

100ft/30m

100ft/30m

100ft/30m

Use Case

Beaches/Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom

Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom

Beaches/Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom

Beaches/Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom

Beaches/Indoor / Parties / Bedrooms / Kitchen / Bathroom

Features

IPX7 Waterproof / Stereo Pairing / Built-in Mic / Tough and Durable Design /2500mAh rechargeable battery/Bluetooth Version V4.0

IPX4 Waterproof / Stereo Pairing / Built-in Mic / Tough and Durable Design /2200mAh rechargeable battery/Battery indicator light/Bluetooth Version V4.2

IPX5 Waterproof / Stereo Pairing / Built-in Mic / Tough and Durable Design /2500mAh rechargeable battery/Bluetooth Version V4.2

IPX7 Waterproof/Booming Sound/ TWS Function / Emergency supply power bank / 8800mAh rechargeable battery / Bluetooth Version V4.2

IPX7 Waterproof / Stereo Pairing / Built-in Mic / Tough and Durable Design /5000mAh rechargeable battery/Battery indicator light/Bluetooth Version V4.2

Size

9.3 x 2.4 x 4.6 inches

6.65 x 1.81 x 2.58 inches

5.5 x 1.6 x 5.5 inches

13.5 x 7.5 x 3.8 inches

9.4 x 2.4 x 4.7 inches

Weight

1.36 lb

0.74 lb

0.75 lb

4.7

1.65 lb

【EXCELLENT SOUND QUALITY】True wireless stereo speakers deliver high quality clear stereo sound from a compact, ultra-portable set. You can enjoy the room-filling sound from this powerful speakers combined 20W (10W for each speaker)

【UP TO 24-HOUR LONG PLAYTIME 】Built-in rechargeable battery can play from morning till night. Whether you are in the grand plaza, a comfortable room, or on-the-go, it will be your good friend that accompanies you to enjoy the music world.

【PORTABLE AND POWER DISPLAY】REAL SOUND speaker is only 5.5*2.7*2.7 inches, which means that you can take it where you want to go. By the way, When REAL SOUND is connected to your beloved phone, you can check the remaining power in real time .

【IPX5 SPLASH-PROOF, BLUETOOTH DISTANCE UP TO 100FT】- IPX5 waterproof speakers which makes it easy for you to take it for shower, snow , hiking, camping, beach. In addition, enhanced Bluetooth verstion makes the transmission distance up to the 100ft in the open field.