AOMAIS Motivational Gallon Water Bottle With Time Marker, Straw, Big Water Jug, Wide Mouth Leak proof lid with Spout, BPA free Reusable Plastic Bottles for Running Sports Fitness Outdoor

Stay Hydrated and Energetic Every Day



AOMAIS Gallon Water Bottle, Fitness Inspired, Created with Your Health in Mind

If you are a professional athlete, training hard and sweat every day, You have to drink lots of water

If you work a long time outdoor or indoor, like go fishing, work at a farm or workplace, Replenishing enough water regularly is very important

Go camping, beach, barbecue outdoor with families or friends, Carry the portable gallon water jug but enough large as water container would be a perfect idea

Drinking enough water every day, keeping us healthy, hydrated and energetic. A Water Bottle With time marker helps us stay on track with the daily water intake

Motivational Quote, Develop Healthy Drinking Habits

Interesting Motivational quote, starts from 8 am, every 2 hours until to 8 pm, reminding us to drink enough water through the whole day

Drinking with Straw, Easy and Convenient

1 gallon water weights 3.78kgs. But with the Flip-up cap and straw design, Making drinking effortless without lifting the heavy bottle up

Leak Proof Design & BPA Free Material

AOMAIS New Patent Flip-up cap designed for easier drinking. Added a gasket ring in the lid, make sure the water bottle better leakproof performance. The Gallon water bottle is made of 100% BPA free PEGT Material, which is lightweight, durable and reusable plastic. We created it with your health in mind.

Two Ways to Carry

Designed with an ergonomic handle, carrying the water jug you won’t feel very heavy when it is full of water and weighs 3.78kgs. And the handle strap which width of 2cm provides another way to carry. It would be much convenient to carry the handle strap when you have lots of staff in hands. A more choice makes our life more convenient

2.36″ Wide Mouth

2.36″ width mouth is big enough for most size ice cubes and fruit pieces. And very convenient to refill water. It is also very easy to clean the inside of the water bottle with a soft brush

Warn tips

Since the big volume of the water jug, please don’t let it fall from high places

Please don’t fill hot water over 105ºF

Not dishwasher safe

Not leave it in the sun a long time

【1 Gallon Large Capacity】: With capacity of 128oz, A gallon water bottle holds enough water to get you hydrated during the whole day without refilling. Perfect for those people who training hard outdoors and indoors, or working on the farm, in workshop, office, or other activities. This Big Water Jug is also good as water container when go out such as on the beach, the camping, fishing

【Motivational Quote & Measurement Markings】: Fun, motivating quotes and time marker on the bottle are inspiring, and will keep a smile on your face as you stay positive and healthy. Each scale after an interval of 500ml marking, measuring your daily intake of water, reminding you to stay hydrated and drink enough water through the entire day

【Big Water Bottle with Straw】: The design with straw is greatly convenient and easy to drinking water without lifting up the heavy water jug. Straws are removable making the cleaning easily. One-hand operation to flip up the spout, make drinking effortless. The Spout and straw filter end are made of food-grade silicone. Straws are high quality PP material, BPA free

【Wide Mouth, Easy to Add Ice Cube】: 2.36″ Wide mouth opening is bigger than most of other gallon water bottles. Unscrew and open the lid, you can easily add ice, or fruit into the water jug. And also much easier to clean than narrow mouth bottles. Built with a leak-proof lid which tightly seals the bottle, no worry the water wet the ground or other surface when upside down

【Lightweight, 100% BPA Portable Water Bottle】: AOMAIS huge sports water bottle made of durable, eco-friendly food grade PETG material, BPA free, No chemical taste or odors. This plastic water bottle is lightweight and portable to carry to anywhere. A great companion in your daily life, perfect for Running, Gym, Workout, Travelling, Exercise, Class, Hiking, Yoga, Camping, Cycling, Biking, Jogging, or Works indoor or outdoor