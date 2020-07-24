AOC-Yoho clash prompts responses from Pelosi, McCarthy, other lawmakers

Earlier in the week, Yoho apparently called Ocasio-Cortez a “f—— b—-” on the Capitol actions, apparently in response to remarks she had actually made about hardship adding to a current increase in criminal activity in New York City.

OCASIO-CORTEZ PROVIDES PSYCHOLOGICAL FLOORING SPEECH KNOCKING REP. YOHO’S ‘VIOLENT LANGUAGE’

The encounter triggered Ocasio-Cortez to blast Yoho in remarks on the House flooring, in which she implicated Yoho of tossing “dehumanizing” insults versus her.

Pelosi resolved the occurrence throughout a Capitol press conference, stating she has had comparable remarks directed towards her in the past, calling such remarks “a manifestation of attitudes in our society.”

“The fact that the behavior of one of the members is such that the whole Democratic Women’s Caucus has gone to the floor at a time when our floor time is very precious tells you how important this is,” Pelosi stated. “And it’s a manifestation of attitudes in our society, really. I can tell you that firsthand. They’ve called me names for at least 20 years of leadership.”

“There’s no limit to the disrespect or the lack of acknowledgment of the strength of women. Nothing is more wholesome for our government, for our politics, for our country than the increased participation of women. And women will be treated with respect,” Pelosi said.

Yoho on Wednesday said sorry on the House flooring “for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague,” describing Ocasio-Cortez

“I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America. But that does not mean we should be disrespectful,” he stated.

“The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues. And if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.”

‘People make errors’

McCarthy on Thursday stated Ocasio-Cortez need to accept Yoho’s apology, including that when somebody slips up and apologizes they, “should be forgiven.”

” I saw that Congressman Yoho went to the flooring and said sorry not as soon as however two times to the congresswoman from NewYork I saw the bulk leader of the House accept his apology,” McCarthy said. “In America, I understand individuals make errors, we’re a flexible country. I likewise believe when somebody apologizes they need to be forgiven.”

He continued: “I just think in a new world, in a new age, we now determine whether we accept when someone says I’m sorry — if it’s a good-enough apology for them.”

Ocasio-Cortez later on showed on Twitter that she did decline the apology, stating how Yoho didn’t “apologize or name any action he did,” or “accept responsibility.”

She likewise declared he lied about their interaction– stating “this was not a ‘conversation,’ it was verbal assault.”

Two of Ocasio-Cortez’s “Squad” allies–Rep Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass, and Rep Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, likewise spoke up versus Yoho’s remarks towards AOC.

“We are not on the House floor today because of just one callous incident,” Pressley stated. “Unfortunately, what brings us to this moment are the structural and cultural conditions, and yes, the very men that have normalized the marginalization of women and specifically women of color since this nation’s very inception.”

“I’m here on behalf of women around the world,” Omar stated. “This is not just about one woman, one incident, or one verbal assaulter. This is about respect and fundamental equality.”

Meanwhile,Rep Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, likewise protected Ocasio-Cortez, stating on Twitter today that “she is not a b—.”

“I can confirm that AOC gets along w many of her Republican colleagues on a range of things that don’t have anything to do w legislation or politics,” he composed. “She is not a b—.”

