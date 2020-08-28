AOC Whines That NBC News Made Her ‘Life A Living Hell’ With Tweet About Her DNC Comments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is still livid with NBC News, going so far as to accuse the network of making her “life a living hell” with a tweet that caused her to get “a ton of abuse.”

AOC Attacks NBC News

It all started last week, when the freshman congresswoman accused NBC of trying to “generate hate-clicks” with a “blatantly misleading tweet” about her one-minute speech during the second night of the Democratic National Convention. During her brief comments, Ocasio-Cortez followed convention guidelines and seconded the nomination of Democratic runner-up Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

However, when NBC tweeted about her speech, the network led by saying that she “did not endorse Joe Biden,” according to Fox News.

Three hours after the initial tweet went up, NBC issued a clarification saying that it “should have included more detail on the nominating process.” The network also admitted that the DNC had requested that Ocasio-Cortez second Sanders’ nomination, and that doing this was a “procedural requirement of the convention.”

This, however, was not enough for Ocasio-Cortez.

“You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet,” she wrote, going on to add that the first message “sparked an enormous amount of hatred and…