AOC Tweets Poem After Being Told She’ll Only Have One Minute To Speak At DNC

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AOC, tweeted out a poem after being told that she will only have one minute to speak at the DNC next week.

Only One Minute For AOC

Business Insider reported on Wednesday that Ocasio-Cortez will only be offered sixty seconds to speak at the DNC, a huge snub to the congresswoman and the socialist wing of the celebration. AOC will tape her remarks to the DNC, which will then be relayed as part of the virtual occasion.

Reacting to the story, AOC published a brief poem entitled “God’s Minute” from Dr Benjamin E Mays, a civil liberties leader.

“I only have a minute. Sixty seconds in it. Forced upon me, I did not choose it, But I know that I must use it,” the tweet checks out. “Give account if I abuse it. Suffer if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute, But eternity is in it.”

” I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did pass by it,

But I understand that I need to utilize it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it. Only a small little minute,

But eternity remains in it.” –Dr Benjamin E. Mays

( and recited by Elijah Cummings) &#x 1f49 c; https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

“With AOC As Our Leader We’re Just Getting Started”

