AOC slams Bill de Blasio for ‘unacceptable’ comments after mayor says police showed ‘tremendous restraint’ amid protests

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D—NY) slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over “unacceptable” remarks through which he defended the town’s police division and mentioned it showed “restraint” when responding to protests that erupted throughout the weekend.

The progressive freshman Democrat issued a press release criticising the mayor’s comments after movies posted on-line Saturday showed NYPD autos driving by means of a crowd of demonstrators collaborating within the nationwide protests over the loss of life of George Floyd. The 46-year-old unarmed black man was killed after pleading for air as a white officer kneeled on his neck for greater than eight minutes, in line with charging paperwork.

Mr de Blasio mentioned the town's police showed "tremendous restraint overall" although he added that he was involved in regards to the reviews of NYPD vehicles going by means of throngs of protestors.





“I’ve seen that video and I’ve obviously heard about a number of other instances. It’s inappropriate for protesters to surround a police vehicle and threaten police officers,” he mentioned. “That’s wrong on its face, and that hasn’t happened in the history of protests in the city.”

The mayor additionally described video footage of the incident as “upsetting” however claimed the confrontation “was started by a group of protesters converging on a police vehicle, attacking that vehicle. It’s unacceptable.”





Many individuals who watched the mayor’s press convention shortly pointed to different video footage from the protests in New York City that showed officers partaking in quite a few altercations with demonstrators, in addition to arresting clearly-marked journalists masking the demonstrations.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez tagged the mayor in a press release posted to Twitter, writing: “Your comments tonight were unacceptable.”

She added: “As mayor, this police department is under your leadership.”

“This moment demands leadership [and] accountability from each of us. Defending and making excuses for NYPD running SUVs into crowds was wrong,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez continued. “Running SUVs in crowds of people should never, ever be normalized. No matter who does it, no matter why.”

The congresswoman has referred to as for the officers concerned within the incident to be “brought to justice”, writing: “They could’ve killed them, and we don’t know how many they injured.”

Many of these collaborating in demonstrations all through at the least 30 US cities have mentioned they had been protesting the loss of life of Mr Floyd, in addition to the usage of extreme police power towards minority communities.