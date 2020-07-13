AOC Says Spike In NYC Crime Might Be Because People Are Jobless And Are ‘Scared To Pay Their Rent’

On Sunday, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated that the increase in crime in New York City is occurring because numerous citizens are jobless and for that reason “scared to pay their rent.”

The Democrat made her remarks throughout a Zoom video call that was published on social networks by The Hill.

AOC on increased NYC crime: “Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don’t have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry.” pic.twitter.com/oHSTWWJZ6a — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020

RELATED: AOC Defends Joe Biden Against Sexual Assault Claim: Says Tara Reade’s Accusation Is Not ‘Clear Cut’

AOC claims NYC’s authorities budget plan wasn’t actually cut

AOC initially stated that the current $1 billion cut to the New York City Police Department’s budget plan wasn’t “really real.”

CNN reported on July 1, “The approved budget includes nearly $484 million in cuts and will reallocate $354 million to other agencies best positioned to carry out the duties that have been previously assigned to the New York Police Department, like the Department of Education, the Department of Health & Mental Hygiene and the Department of Homeless Services.”

“Another $162 million was slashed through ‘associated costs,’ the council said in a statement,” CNN kept in mind.

CNN continued, “The approved budget also moves about $500 million of the department’s capital budget to other ‘badly needed infrastructure,’ the City Council said, and reduces overtime spending by $352 million.”

This moron believes the crime rate is up because of bread stealing. The terminal lunacy of@AOC https://t.co/7EjPb9n3kQ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 12, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez recommends crime is increasing because people can’t feed their households or pay lease

Ocasio Cortez asked, “So why is this uptick in crime happening? Well, let’s think about it. Do we think this has to do with the fact there’s record unemployment in the United States right now? The fact that people are at a level of economic desperation that we have not seen since the Great Recession.”

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent, and so they go out and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money so you maybe have to, they’re put in a position where they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night,” AOC continued.

“Maybe it’s the reality that joblessness arrangements have actually not been provided to [everyone],” Ocasio-Cortez declared. “Maybe it’s because the fact that people, some people still haven’t gotten their stimulus checks yet.”

RELATED: De Blasio Hints Rioting Is Okay, Going To Church Is Not During Pandemic– They’re ‘Not the Same’

@AOC erased a tweet that commemorated the crash of oil costs and utilized it to press her “green infrastructure” program once she was called out for commemorating the loss of tasks the crash would undoubtedly trigger. https://t.co/7nfOgc4fE8 — MRCTV (@mrctv) April 21, 2020

Completely unaware

Ocasio-Cortez thinking that increasing crime rate is in some way people merely taking to feed their households overlooks the extensive robbery of high-end shops and likewise the reality that Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declined to release the National Guard to bring back order and stop violence.

AOC’s expected issue for people being jobless is likewise unreasonable because of her commemorating previously this year that some might lose their tasks after a crash in oil costs.