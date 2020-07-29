AOC Says It ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ That Agencies That Protect America Are Part Of Department Of Homeland Security

During an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated that “it doesn’t make sense” that federal agencies accountable for safeguarding the U.S. would belong to the Department of Homeland Security.

“And, by the way, ICE as an agency, as a structure, should not exist,” Ocasio-Cortez stated. “DHS as an agency, the way it is currently organized, someone tell me why it makes sense, why FEMA and CBP and ICE and the Coast Guard should all be part of the same agency.”

AOC assaulting DHS, ICE, CBP …

“It doesn’t make sense and, in fact, it’s incredibly dangerous when it’s structured that way,” she included.

“And so what’s happening is that, um, billions and billions of dollars have gone to ICE and CBP and as we’re talking about police uprisings in this country,” AOC continued. “I think it’s really important that people understand, do you know what is now the largest law enforcement organization in the United States of America?”

“It’s CBP. It’s Customs and Border Patrol,” she stated. “It’s the largest law enforcement agency in the country.”

It ought to be kept in mind that CBP does not stand for “Customs and Border Patrol” which it really means Customs and Border Protection.

FEMA, CBP, ICE, and the U.S. Coast Guard– the 4 agencies that AOC thinks need to not be arranged together—- all supply vital security of the American homeland.

Ocasio-Cortez protecting unlawful immigrants

FEMA reacts to natural catastrophes, CBP safeguards the U.S. border, ICE concentrates on getting rid of those who remain in the U.S. unlawfully, and the Coast Guard safeguards America’s coasts.

AOC likewise grumbled that unlawful aliens have actually not gotten “extended unemployment.” She included:

“And what NYSYLC is doing is that they are fundraising for an emergency fund, um, to help some of those, to help some of our undocumented brothers and sisters out because one of the big issues that we have in our country is that the amount of race–, oh I have ice cream by the way, but, um, but the amount of xenophobia that we’re seeing especially with this administration, there is so much language that’s disrespecting undocumented people when the fact of the matter is they’re the ones who, these are the families and the individuals that are making sure that we’re fed.”

“They’re often taking care of our children,” she included.

AOC: Illegal immigrants breaking laws is not ‘wrong’

Ocasio-Cortez likewise stated that breaking America’s migration laws was not “wrong.”

She stated, “They are often making sure that our work places and our homes are sanitary and so we cannot go on with kind of these xenophobic narratives that undocumented people are somehow wrong or, or just bad human beings when the fact of the matter is, is that, the scaffolding of American life is, so much of the scaffolding of American life is built upon the labor of undocumented people.”