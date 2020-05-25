AOC Says Illegal Aliens ‘Afraid To Go To Doctor’ Because Of Trump

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mentioned this week that President Donald Trump goes after unlawful immigrants throughout the coronavirus disaster and making them afraid to go to the physician if they’ve COVID-19 signs.

AOC on scared unlawful immigrants: ‘They are concerned that ICE will pick them up in the E.R.’

“He has been contributing to the health inequities by targeting communities like ours. He’s made people afraid to go to the doctor because they are concerned that ICE will pick them up in the E.R.,” Ocasio-Cortez advised ABC’s Nightline, referring to Trump.

AOC on ‘essential workers’

AOC has mentioned those that are wanting to re-open the nation are “selfish.” She additionally believes searching for well being care typically “becomes gambling” to poor Americans with out insurance coverage.

“When you don’t have health insurance and you are scared to go to the doctor, your decisions around your own health become primarily financial decisions,” Ocasio-Cortez mentioned. “And it becomes gambling.”

The self-described socialist known as for “system solutions to systemic inequalities” as a result of “inequality” and “poverty” are “pre-existing conditions.”

“To me, an essential worker is any person in this country that is helping keep the lights on and helping us live day by day,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “The great irony of essential workers is that they have typically been underpaid, under-recognized and under-valued in our economy, and if there’s one thing that this crisis shows us it’s that our essential workers deserve so much more.”

Ocasio-Cortez Hopes the COVID-19 Crisis Will Make More Americans Aware of Social Inequalities

AOC mentioned she hopes the coronavirus disaster will make extra Americans get up to all types of inequalities in American society.

“We all live in our own worlds and sometimes it’s hard to see experiences outside of our own, but I think one silver lining to this crisis is that people are now recognizing the inequities that have been here all along — people saying, ‘wow, I didn’t know it was this bad,” she mentioned.