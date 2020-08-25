- AOC reminds ‘proud Latina’ Kim Guilfoyle that Puerto Ricans are American New York Daily News
- Kimberly Guilfoyle trashedCalifornia She goes method back with 2 of the state’s crucialDemocrats The Washington Post
- Kimberly Guilfoyle, the R.N.C.’s Woman in Red The New York Times
- Party killer: Republicans officially change their concepts with fealty to Donald Trump New York Daily News
- Trump Jr: President Trump Represents Bright Future Bloomberg Politics
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Home Top Stories AOC reminds ‘proud Latina’ Kim Guilfoyle that Puerto Ricans are American –...