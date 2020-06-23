AOC: ‘Latinos Are Black’ And ‘Run An Entire Racial Spectrum’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) said that “latinos are black” and that they “run an entire racial spectrum.”

AOC: “We Are Afro-Latina!”

In an interview with Telemundo, AOC was initially asked why the Latino community had been “so affected” by COVID-19, to which she replied that the impact of the coronavirus is apparently “racialized” in some form.

“The race that you are really determines a lot about how disproportionately impacted you are. African Americans have some of the highest mortality rates in the country due to COVID,” AOC explained, but then continued to argue that it is the “latino community” who’re bearing a few of the largest economic brunts of COVID-19.”

“We are experiencing the highest unemployment rates and job displacement due to the mass layoffs,” AOC argued, because latinos are “vulnerable and essential workers, many of us are I2 payers, or were DREAMers, or TPS holders, which usually means that we’re the first step on the chopping block when people need to cut jobs. It also means that a lot of us don’t receive federal relief. What we’re seeing now is just a crisis of economics, of health impacts, of structural racism which results in disproportionate impacts on latino and black communities.”

AOC appeared to nicely draw a line between the latino and black communities in the beginning, separating the impacts of the two. But then when she was asked about racism, she responded that “latinos are black!”

“We are Afro-Latina and we run an entire racial spectrum, so we have to have a conversation around colorism, and we have to have conversations about the African and indigeneous roots from which we come, and how that’s reflected in systems of power, wealth inequality, and frankly our political system,” AOC continued.

More Race-Hustling!

This in fact is an endemic argument from the race-hustlers on the left. First, she really wants to bring up her “own” community of latinos, and then in the second half the interview, claim that latinos are also black! It’s an inspired trick built to divide and conquer this country more on racial lines, instead of uniting every one together.

You is able to see this in her declare that the impact from coronavirus is somehow “racialized,” which doesn’t make any sense. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a virus decide whether to infect some body based on what color their skin is!