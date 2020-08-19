AOC Ignores Joe Biden During Convention Speech And Nominates Bernie Sanders Instead

On Tuesday, Democratic Congresswoman and self-described socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez snubbed presumptive Democrat governmental candidate Joe Biden during her speech at the Democrat National Convention and relocated to choose Bernie Sanders instead.

Ocasio-Cortez started her speech by stating, “Good evening, bienvenidos, and thank you to everyone here today endeavoring toward a better, more just future for our country and our world, in fidelity and gratitude to a mass people’s movement working to establish 21st-century social, economic and human rights, including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages and labor rights for all people in the United States.”

BREAKING: In her Democratic National Convention Speech, @AOC nominates Bernie Sanders forPresident pic.twitter.com/CW3nh0JauL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2020

AOC statedSen Sanders represents turning ‘away from the violence and xenophobia of our past’

“A movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “And to propose and construct reimagined systems of migration and diplomacy that turn away from …