AOC gloats that Trump’s Tulsa turnout was sabotaged by ‘teens on TikTok’

The recent Tulsa rally was supposed to be Trump’s huge comeback after his campaign stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the crowd was much less than was expected.

Responding to the lower number of Trump supporters in the rally, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, U.S Rep, tweeted her appreciation of teens, who she claims botched the President’s plans.

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

In reports that been doing the rounds, anti-Trump teenagers apparently reserved seats for the rally and didn’t show up, preventing other people from attending as well.

The Democrat representative tweeted that the President has been fooled by teenagers from TikTok.

In a separate message, Ocasio-Cortez thanked “KPop allies,” a term referring to fans of Korean pop music.

“KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too,” the congresswoman wrote.

Images from the rally show that most of the seats in the upper tier were empty. The BOK Center in Tulsa also showed empty spaces in the lower tier.

It is not clear whether the New York Representative was aware of the alleged scam.

CNN reported a woman from Iowa, who posted a TikTok video a few days back. The video shows her asking people to take part in the alleged scheme. Similar TikTok videos were in circulation as well.

Elijah Daniel, a YouTuber, told media sources that the prank was from Alt TikTok, a platform that many people use to pull pranks and engage in political activism.

The Times reported that many TikTok participants shared the video and deleted it within 24-48 hours to stop the scheme from getting into mainstream media.